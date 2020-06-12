June 15 is day of giving for B-CU

Bethune-Cookman University has announced an “Advancing the Legacy’’ national day of giving to raise $100,000 in a single day to assist scholars during their matriculation through college.

B-CU alumni, faculty and staff, and HBCU enthusiasts around the world are urged to support the university during the June 15 fundraising day.

To participate, text the word BCULEGACY to 41444 or visit donate. cookman.edu.

The “Advancing the Legacy’’ campaign was announced in January as an awareness and fundraising initiative created to provide ongoing support of Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune’s lifelong mission of ensuring access to higher education for students at B-CU.

The campaign has raised over $5 million toward its overall goal of $12 million over the next two years. The university has set a $7 million goal for the 2019-2020 fiscal year.

The campaign includes a digital element, asking advocates to make a financial contribution online at donate.cookman.edu and to share their support on social media using the hashtag #AdvancingBCU.