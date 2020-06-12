NAACP economic development chair helps local entrepreneurs

Orlando Johnson was tapped by Flagler County NAACP president Linda Sharpe Matthews in 2013 to serve as the branch’s Economic Development chair.

In the role, Johnson conducts economic development workshops and introduces African American entrepreneurs to the community. He also implements local efforts to preserve and expand economic empowerment among African Americans and promote the growth of business ownership.

During his tenure with the branch, he has introduced dozens of Flagler County African American entrepreneurs to the community, including owners of One Pharmacy; Livingston & Sword, P.A.; The Holley Group; AM-PM Business Solutions (tax preparation); TCC Dry Cleaners; Purple Orchid Home Care Services; and Tranquility Senior Care; among others.

Johnson also has provided some pointers for business owners who may be struggling because of the recent closures caused by COVID-19-related shutdowns.

He mentioned the Paycheck Protection Program, which is providing small businesses with the resources they need to maintain their payroll, hire back employees who may have been laid off, and cover applicable overhead. The most recent application form is posted on the U.S. Treasurer’s website at treasury.gov.

Longtime finance career

His economics degree from Brooklyn College of The City University of New York

has enabled his continual passion for helping individuals, families and business owners.

Johnson and his wife, Angela, relocated in 1991 from New York to Palm Coast, where their three children were raised.

It was a win-win situation for the New Yorker to work as a financial advisor for Edward Jones Investments, which began in 2012. He realized a prerequisite step to serve as assistant vice president of RG Crown Bank and a financial analyst, portfolio manager, and an underwriter for various banks.

“I’ve been in the finance industry since 1987, working for medium-and-large-size banks and investment services firms,” he said. “However, after careful consideration, I decided it was time to go out on my own and achieve a lifelong ambition.

“My first work experience was with Merrill Lynch on Wall Street as a summer intern when I was 17 years old,” Johnson reminisced. “That’s when I first developed an affinity for the equity and bond markets.”

President and advisor

He was the one to facilitate launching Johnson Wealth Management in 2017, providing financial planning and wealth management services. He acts as the managing principal and president of the company.

“I love the moment when a client shows relief, that sense of peace and organization, the feeling that everything is coming together,” he said. “They suddenly understand that someone is watching out for them, someone who cares and knows what they are trying to achieve.”

He also is senior advisor to the Prosperity Seekers Investment Club of Palm Coast, which he co-founded in 2002. He also launched the Marsh Creek Investment Group of Port Orange in 2018 and the Generations Rising Investment Group, domiciled since 2019 in Georgia.

Since it’s important for Johnson to give back to the community, he’s a contributing finance writer for “The Scribe” newsletter, published by the African American Cultural Society.

To contact Johnson, call the Flagler NAACP at 386-446-7822.

