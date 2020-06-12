The reality and pitfalls of being Black in America

My family and friends, we experience racial discrimination every day in all aspects of life, including education, employment, affordable housing, the criminal justice system, the banking system when it comes to getting grants and loans and affordable medical care.

Today, this systemic racism is compounded even more with discrimination of the corona virus. COVID-19 is disproportionately affecting Black people and people of color in greater numbers because of the cost of medical insurance, less access to testing, treatment, and care for the virus.

Racism has become a public health crisis city to city across the United States over the past 100 years. There are protests, walkouts, sit-ins, and rallies all to protest the senseless killing and lynching of unarmed Black men and women.

But the true reason stems from ongoing racism in this country and the world.

One’s greatness

This, my family and friends, should motivate us even more to vote today and pool our resources and support each other as a race of people to have some political power and economic power to be more self-sufficient and independent and stop relying on White folks but rely on God, if you believe.

Always remember one’s greatness is measured by their kindness; their education and intellect by their modesty; their ignorance is betrayed by their suspicions and prejudices and their real caliber is measured by the consideration and tolerance they have for others.

Family and friends begin doing what you want to do now. We are not living in eternity. We have only this moment, sparkling like a star in our hand—and melting like snowflakes.

Struggle and progress

When I think of the struggles and sacrifices that Blacks have made in this country and the world, I am often reminded of the saying of one of my favorite heroes, the late, great, Frederick Douglass.

“If there is no struggle, there is no progress,” said Douglass. “Those who profess to favor freedom, and yet deprecate agitation, are men and women who want crops without plowing up the ground. They want rain without thunder and lightning.

They want the ocean without the awful roar of its many waters. This struggle may be a moral one; or it may be a physical one; or it may be moral and physical; but it must be a struggle. Power concede nothing without a demand.

It never did and never will…”

Today, family and friends, we are witnessing firsthand, the reality and pitfalls of life being Black in America and the world. So, my family and friends, stay in prayer, stay healthy and stay safe. God Bless.

Dr. Willie J. Greer Kimmons is the founder, president and CEO of Save Children Save Schools, Inc.