Juneteenth festival is canceled, but it’s still a time to reflect

DAYTONA BEACH JUNETEENTH FESTIVAL COMMITTEE

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the 2020 historical Daytona Beach Juneteenth Festival Celebration has been canceled.

The committee recognizes that at a time such as this, the entertainment, love and unity that the Juneteenth events bring to our community is needed more now than ever.

However, it is out of an abundance of caution, concern and consideration of the health and well-being of our participants, vendors, sponsors, and community that this decision was made.

Paying homage

The Juneteenth Festival of events has been a staple of Juneteenth for the community for

the last 19 years. Bringing pride to the community in recognizing our “Hometown Heroes” with an annual banquet and providing families with a day of fun and unity with the Juneteenth Festival the following Saturday.

As we stand in unity across the nation fighting for the justice, equality and unity which is

the foundation of the Juneteenth Celebration, we encourage you to take a moment to reflect on the true meaning of Juneteenth.

The day on which honor and respect is paid for the sufferings of slavery. It is a day on which we acknowledge its evils and its aftermath. It is a day that we talk about our history, realizing that because of it, there will always be a bond between us.

Until next year

We look forward to June 2021 and bringing Juneteenth back to a stronger community with one of the biggest Juneteenth celebrations in the state of Florida.

For more information, contact Linda Mcgee at info@Juneteenthdab.com about the Juneteenth Festial Committee, Inc. The committee celebrates the meaning and joy of Juneteenth.

On Juneteenth, we assemble young and old to listen, learn and to refresh the drive to achieve. It is a day we can all take one step closer together – to better utilize the energy wasted on racism. Juneteenth is a day that we pray for peace and liberty for all.

For more information, about Juneteenth, visit www.JuneteenthDaytona.com.