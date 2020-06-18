Retired nurse celebrates 95th birthday, thanks to local group

Guests wearing facial masks were vigilant May 9, socially distancing themselves in the driveway to celebrate Lucille Huesner’s 95th birthday.

The Golden Girls Birthday Luncheon group threw the surprise birthday party.

Vivian Richardson wrote about the party, saying, “It was a sunny and breezy day, just the weather for an outside adventure! Chairs were placed six feet apart, and everyone was covered with masks.

“Balloons, signs and delicious refreshments were provided by Lucille’s daughter, Christine, who created a festive atmosphere,” said Richardson.

Christine and her husband, Dr. Irving Robinson, helped the luncheon group plan the birthday party.

“Lucille was thrilled to see her friends and receive gifts and envelopes,” said Richardson. “Passers-by tooted their horns, congratulating their neighbor!”

Cherished memories

“It’s not the luncheon or gifts,” said Mrs. Huesner, “but cherishing the opportunity to see dear friends again.”

The milestone birthday in lockdown was a way to spend time with Loretta Lue, Elaine Toppin, Madalin Montgomery, Andrea Parham, Barbara Smith, Julia Bernard, Marjorie Jones, Geri Finley and Vivian Richardson.

Moreover, Mrs. Huesner, a retired nurse, was joined by her Belize compatriots Helen Fowler, Caryl Trapp, Lorraine Trapp and Charles James.

AACS to present virtual Juneteenth video

Join the Cultural Committee of the African American Cultural Society (AACS) for a virtual 2020 Juneteenth Celebration!

On June 19 at 5 p.m., AACS will post a Juneteenth video, partly funded by the City of Palm Coast.

Filled with word, song, dance and music, they are planning a celebration of Black lives that have mattered throughout history, embracing where they’ve been, and who they are as a people – citizens of the United States of America.

Honoring Black lives

Their Black lives have given richness and vibrancy to this land they call home.

So, save the date, June 19 at 5 p.m.

And, click on this link, aacspalmcoast.org, which will take you to their 2020 Juneteenth

Celebration›s web page, where the event video can be viewed.

Donations welcome

After viewing, and if so desired, please click the donate button. All proceeds will go to the support of the AACS.

The pandemic is having a devastating effect on non-profits through the loss of planned fundraising events, and the AACS is no exception.

On behalf of their leadership, the AACS wants you to know that regardless of the circumstances, the organization is available to you.

For information and support call 386-447-7030.

•••

Celebrations

Birthday wishes to Imani Kinshasa, June 18; Elaine Koonce, Bill Seeney, June 19; Randenese Litkett, June 21; and Jimmy Sharpe, June 22.