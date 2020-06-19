Contingency funds available for children and community programs

Contingency grant funds are available for fiscal year 2020-21 programs in Volusia County that serve children and the community. The total funding available for unique public services is $79,567.

Programs that serve the community and do not fit within the following categories are eligible to apply: services for persons with disabilities, services for seniors, youth development services (kindergarten through high school graduation), basic needs services, and family support services.

New applicants not currently receiving contingency funding must schedule and attend a training meeting by July 8.

Applications and new agency trainings can be requested by contacting Grants Coordinator Edina Toth at etoth@volusia.org or 386-736-5955, ext. 12908. Applications are being accepted until 4 p.m. July 15.