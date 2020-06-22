Bain appointed Orange County judge

ORLANDO – Andrew Bain of Orlando has been appointed by Governor Ron DeSantis as a Judge for the Ninth Judicial Circuit in Orange County.

Bain has been an assistant state attorney in the Ninth Circuit since 2013.

“I am the descendant of slaves, sharecroppers, and migrant farmers, but also of warriors, peace makers, and people of God. I am thankful for all these things, because they have led me to where I am today,” said Bain. “I am forever grateful to Governor DeSantis for his faith in me. I look forward to serving the people of Florida and Orange County.”

The Lauderdale Lakes native received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Miami and his law degree from Florida A&M University College of Law in 2013. Bain fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Nancy Clark.

Other notable FAMU Law alumni who are current judges include:

Judge Amy Carter, Ninth Judicial Circuit

Judge Gabrielle Sanders-Morency, Ninth Judicial Circuit

Judge Kelly Ingram, 18th Judicial Circuit

Judge Stacie Kaylor, 10th Judicial Circuit

Judge Brouck Jacobs, 13th Judicial Circuit of Missouri

They join several other graduates of the original FAMU College of Law who have served as judges, including Ralph Flowers (1968), Alcee Hastings (1963), Perker Meeks (1968) and Edward Rogers (1963).