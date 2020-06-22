COVID-19 testing returns to Midtown

Free COVID-19 testing returns to Daytona Beach’s Midtown area for two days, June 24-25, at a temporary testing site being set up at 310 Jean St., an open parking lot across from the Midtown police precinct at the corner of Nova Road and Orange Avenue. The testing will be available both days from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to the City of Daytona Beach.

Wednesday, June 24, will offer drive-through testing

Thursday, June 25, will offer walk-up testing

The free COVID-19 test is a nasal swab and available for anyone regardless of age or symptoms. An appointment is not needed; however, residents are requested to pre-register to avoid waiting in line at the testing site. To pre-register, call (386) 274-0500 and press #. A prescription and city residency are not required to be tested. A photo ID is required.

Once samples are collected, they will be sent to a commercial laboratory for testing. Results will be provided as soon as they are available, usually within seven days.

The testing site was created through a partnership between the City of Daytona Beach and the Florida Department of Health.

In May, the COVID-19 testing site at the Midtown Community Center was open for 10 days and administered 1,375 tests. There were eight people who tested positive at the site, which is a .5% positivity rate.