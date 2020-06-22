Masks now required when visiting Daytona City Hall

On June 17, Daytona Beach commissioners adopted a resolution requiring visitors entering City Hall or other city facilities to wear a face covering to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

For those who arrive at City Hall or a city facility without a face covering, a face mask will be provided. Children under 2 and persons with a medical condition who are unable to wear a face mask are exempt.

Commissioners also added guidance for the public and visitors to the city in the resolution regarding the use of a face mask/covering to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

It is strongly recommended during the declared local state of emergency, that all persons in the city who are over the age of 2 and medically able to tolerate a face covering, cover their nose and mouth with a face covering when in public and unable to maintain a 6-foot social distance.

This recommendation applies whether in an indoor space (such as a store), or an outdoor public space where maintaining a six-foot social distance is not always possible.

For more information, visit www.codb.us/coronavirus.