MARKING THE MOMENT

Mayor presents proclamation to Juneteenth committee

BY ALEXIA MCKAY

DAYTONA TIMES

A live Juneteenth observance did not happen this year in Daytona Beach; nonetheless Mayor Derrick Henry still commemorated the moment.

A masked ceremony

On June 19, Henry presented Linda McGhee of Daytona Beach’s Juneteenth Festival Committee with a proclamation from the City of Daytona Beach. City employees gathered in front of City Hall with their masks on for the brief ceremony.

The proclamation read in part that the city of Daytona Beach acknowledges “the celebration of Juneteenth” as an opportunity for “all Americans to learn more about our shared past and to better understand the experiences that have shaped our nation.”

For the past 20 years, Juneteenth has normally been commemorated with a Thursday night banquet and Saturday outdoor festival. However, due to COVID-19 and social distancing guidelines, those festivities had to be cancelled.

The Daytona Beach Juneteenth celebration has been one of the state’s largest observances.