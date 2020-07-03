Duo brings COVID-19 awareness and changes to lifestyle

Lawrence Green and Linda Epps are casting the spotlight upon being stuck inside and flattening the curve of the coronavirus.

Green mostly lays low, taking it easy, reeling from losing friends and family because of the virus.

“The best cousin in the whole world” passed way, exclaimed Epps, who can attest along with Green.

Six young kids that Green coached in football have succumbed to COVID-19.

“That’s what prompted me to paint the picture, (showing) the blood on his hands,” said Green.

“That’s all I could do to pay tribute to my friends and family.”

“He’s the villain of all of that!” shouted Epps, while mentioning Donald Trump in the political landscape of her partner’s painting, “Blood on His Hands.”

Green’s earliest painting made its debut at the original World Trade Center’s opening.

Epps and Green are producers and hosts of the Black History Month events, featured for the past five years at the Ormond Beach Regional Library. They’ve contributed to a presentation of Women’s History Month.

“We are citizens of this country with equal rights,” Epps said. “That work we did as slaves – we built the White House that the man sits in as president, the one who destroys the legislation for the common good.

Green reckoned, “my interpretation is I’m painting what’s on my mind.”

He’s a retired sky captain and visual presentation specialist for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

At his pinnacle, Green has exhibited for a one-man show at the JFK International Arrivals

Building, the Rochdale Village Community Festival in Queens, and the Plantation Bay Golf Club in Ormond Beach.

Green retired from coaching when his New York Rebels assumed the highest status as the 2017 Major League Football National Conference Champions, League Champions, and Sunshine Bowl Champions for 2018.

“My thoughts are there’s blood on the White House,” added Green, “because the whole world got a chance to see America through George Floyd,” a victim falling prey to police brutality. “This man (Trump) never got out and spoke about this.

Making masks

The coronavirus pandemic was a nod for Epps to sew over 100 masks.

She’s exercising her creative muscles since studying fashion design and pattern-making at Fashion Industries High School in New York.

She’s a retired administrative assistant for the Sony Corporation of America.

“I’ve been making masks like crazy, sending them to New York, and giving them to a couple of friends,” Epps mentioned. “I have a lot more I want to send out, but every time I send them, it’s $4! I do want everybody that I know to have one.”

Epps began making the masks as a way of not spreading the coronavirus.

Making masks for her daughter’s firm has also become part of Epps’ purpose.

Her younger daughter, Soyini Chan Shue, is the CEO of City Safe Partners.

“She has a security firm, and they go to work because they are essential workers,” said Epps.

“They wear uniforms, but then, she has to keep them in masks.”

Epps’ son-in law, Duane Chan Shue, owns NBHD Brulee, a Harlem coffee shop, which is presently closed, but he wanted some masks.

She’s made Jamaican and Afrocentric-style masks, and ones for her sports-enthusiast friends.

And, she’s taking time to teach herself to play the piano. She has the piano-lesson books from her childhood.

However, it’s a turnaround since Epps and Green will no longer be presenting the Black History Month events.

Epps has resolved to work on the election polls and become part of the Black Women for Biden campaign.

Green will continue painting and holding fast to taking it easy!

•••

As always, remember our prayers for the sick, afflicted, the prodigal son, or daughter, and the bereaved.

Celebrations

Birthdays wishes to Vinnie Carr, July 4; Alexandria Johnson, July 5; and William Jones, July 8.