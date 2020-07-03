Literary spotlight: What to read while you wait

Editor’s note: Donna Gray-Banks is the author of Ila’s Diamonds I, II and III and the host of “A F.R.E.S.H. Conversation’’ on Joy 106.3 FM.

BY DONNA M. GRAY-BANKS

SPECIAL TO THE DAYTONA TIMES

As we continue to live safe and stay in place, here are more authors and their books you might want to consider reading during your COVID 19 experience.

Local author Michael A. Pyle has written several books, but the ones we want to highlight in this article are White Sugar, Brown Sugar which is a novel that talks about critical historical times in Daytona Beach and friendship and Cuban Roots reveals the connection between Daytona Beach and Cuba. Both books are written extremely well.

Michael A. Pyle – Cuban Roots and White Sugar, Brown Sugar, Amazon.com. Audiobook (no), Ebook (yes). Contact: Mike Pyle, 386-212-0853; Armstrong media group on Facebook. Mike Pyle Writer on Facebook

Thriller and Suspense

KR Bankston – The Destroye and Sinister Alliance. Kindle, Paperback, krbankstononline.com, Amazon.com. Contact: kirabaco@gmail.com

Romance/Contemporary Literature

Keith Kareem Williams – Time Doesn’t Stop for Broken Clocks, Open Spaces, Hurricane Love. Kindle, audiobook, Amazon.com, b&n.com, etc. Contact: kkareemwilliams@gmail.com

Spiritual

Chaconna Downs – 21 Talks for Children & Teens, 21 Talks for Teachers.https://www.blurb.com/user/CJAQIS. Contact: cjaqis@gmail.com

Historical

K.I. Knight – Fate & Freedom, Book I, II, III, The Middle Passage and Unveiled the Twenty & Odd. Amazon.com, Target and Walmart. No audiobook or E-book. Contact: kknight100303@aol.com

Janis F. Kearney – Author and Diarist to President William Jefferson Clinton

Something to Write Home About: Memories from A Presidential Diarist, Daisy: Between a Rock and a Hard Place (story of Daisy Bates), and Conversations: William Jefferson Clinton, From Hope to Harlem. www.wowpublishing.org/books

Children’s books

Sharon D. Ponton – Shirley, Godfrey and Mercy – 12 Bedtime Stories. Contact: email Sta101180@aol.com

Terril Bates – Sushi Lives With Granny. Contact: sushithepitbullpuppy@gmail.com