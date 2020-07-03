Literary spotlight: What to read while you wait

Editor’s note: Donna Gray-Banks is the author of Ila’s Diamonds I, II and III and the host of “A F.R.E.S.H. Conversation’’ on Joy 106.3 FM.
BY DONNA M. GRAY-BANKS
SPECIAL TO THE DAYTONA TIMES
As we continue to live safe and stay in place, here are more authors and their books you might want to consider reading during your COVID 19 experience.
Local author Michael A. Pyle has written several books, but the ones we want to highlight in this article are White Sugar, Brown Sugar which is a novel that talks about critical historical times in Daytona Beach and friendship and Cuban Roots reveals the connection between Daytona Beach and Cuba. Both books are written extremely well.
Michael A. Pyle – Cuban Roots and White Sugar, Brown Sugar, Amazon.com. Audiobook (no), Ebook (yes). Contact: Mike Pyle, 386-212-0853; Armstrong media group on Facebook. Mike Pyle Writer on Facebook
Thriller and Suspense
KR Bankston – The Destroye and Sinister Alliance. Kindle, Paperback, krbankstononline.com, Amazon.com. Contact: kirabaco@gmail.com
Romance/Contemporary Literature
Keith Kareem Williams – Time Doesn’t Stop for Broken Clocks, Open Spaces, Hurricane Love. Kindle, audiobook, Amazon.com, b&n.com, etc. Contact: kkareemwilliams@gmail.com
Spiritual
Chaconna Downs – 21 Talks for Children & Teens, 21 Talks for Teachers.https://www.blurb.com/user/CJAQIS. Contact: cjaqis@gmail.com
Historical
K.I. Knight – Fate & Freedom, Book I, II, III, The Middle Passage and Unveiled the Twenty & Odd. Amazon.com, Target and Walmart. No audiobook or E-book. Contact: kknight100303@aol.com
Non-fiction
Janis F. Kearney – Author and Diarist to President William Jefferson Clinton
Something to Write Home About: Memories from A Presidential Diarist, Daisy: Between a Rock and a Hard Place (story of Daisy Bates), and Conversations: William Jefferson Clinton, From Hope to Harlem. www.wowpublishing.org/books
Children’s books
Sharon D. Ponton – Shirley, Godfrey and Mercy – 12 Bedtime Stories. Contact: email Sta101180@aol.com
Terril Bates – Sushi Lives With Granny. Contact: sushithepitbullpuppy@gmail.com