Health department extends hours for free school shots

To increase access to back to school shots, the Department of Health in Volusia County is extending hours during which children may receive the vaccinations.

Beginning July 7, evening and Saturday hours will be available on select days and at DOH-Volusia locations.

To ensure social distancing in the clinics, appointments are required for immunizations.

In addition to the extended hours, immunization appointments are available from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday through Friday at four Health Department locations:

Daytona Beach, 1845 Holsonback Drive

Daytona Beach: Keech Street Southside Health Zone, 421 S. Keech St.

New Smyrna Beach: 717 W. Canal St.

Orange City: 775 Harley Strickland Blvd.

Parents are encouraged to bring shot records with them when requesting immunizations.

Before a child may enroll in Volusia County schools, parents and guardians must provide proof of immunizations for a child entering kindergarten or 7th grade. New students enrolling in Volusia County must also be current on immunizations.

To ensure children are ready to start the school year, the Florida Department of Health in Volusia County is offering no-cost immunizations throughout the summer for students entering kindergarten through grade 12.

For more information on immunizations, visit volusiahealth.com/shots or call 386-274-0509 and select option 1.