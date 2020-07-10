Health department offering free COVID-19 testing

The Florida Department of Health in Volusia County (DOH-Volusia) began free, COVID-19 testing to the public on July 8.

Testing will be available by appointment only at these two locations in Volusia County, weather permitting:

1845 Holsonback Drive, Daytona Beach. To schedule an appointment at this location, call 386-871-3462.

775 Harley Strickland Blvd., Orange City. To schedule an appointment at this location, call 386-871-3405.

To make an appointment, people should call the location where they would like to be tested. Appointments are available between 8:15 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Anyone may get tested. Symptoms are not required. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to provide consent for testing.

The Department of Health will be using the (PCR) .

People tested also will be offered a plain white face covering, while supplies last.

For information specific to COVID-19 resources in Volusia County, please visit Volusia.org/coronavirus.

Visit the Florida Department of Health COVID-19 webpage for general information on COVID-19. If you have questions, call the Department’s COVID-19 Call Centers available 24/7 at 866-779-6121 or email COVID-19@flhealth.gov.