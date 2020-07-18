Westbrook quarantined after positive test

ADVERTISEMENT

BY JASON ANDERSON

THE SACRAMENTO BEE / TNS

Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook said he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Westbrook made the announcement Monday morning on Twitter, saying he tested positive before the Rockets left Houston to resume the NBA season at Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, Florida.

‘Mask up’

“I tested positive for covid-19 prior to my team’s departure to Orlando,” Westbrook said. “I’m currently feeling well, quarantined, looking forward to rejoining my teammates when I am cleared. Thank you all for the well wishes and continued support. Please take this virus seriously. Be safe. Mask up!”

Westbrook, a nine-time NBA All-Star and the 2017 MVP, is averaging 27.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists this season for the Rockets, who are tied for fifth in the Western Conference. The Kings are scheduled to play the Rockets Aug. 9 in one of eight seeding games before the NBA playoffs begin.

Westbrook, Rockets star James Harden and Luc Mbah a Moute did not accompany the team to Orlando last week. Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni said Sunday he hopes all three players would arrive in three to four days, but he declined to provide a reason for their absences.

Additional quarantine

The Rockets are also without forward Bruno Cabolco, who appeared in 10 games for the Kings in 2017-18. Sources told ESPN Cabolco inadvertently broke quarantine after arriving in Orlando, saying he will have to remain in his room for eight additional days before he is allowed to participate in team activities.

Under the NBA’s health and safety guidelines, any player who tests positive for COVID-19 must quarantine and produce two negative tests results before receiving medical clearance to make the trip to Florida. Protocols also require players who test positive to refrain from exercise training for a period of two weeks from the date of the first positive test or the resolution of viral symptoms, whichever date is later.

Under those guidelines, any player who tests positive will be out a minimum of 14 days before he can participate in practices or games.