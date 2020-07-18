Youtube concert benefits faith-based nonprofit

ADVERTISEMENT

The Museum of Arts and Sciences and A Dante Production will present “Jazz on the Green,” a must-watch performance, airing Sept. 18, 9 p.m., on YouTube.

It’s a P2V concert stream from the courtyard of the Cici and Hyatt Brown Museum of Art. Enjoy the sensational Chris Clarke Trio and the musical agility of vocalist Scherezada Morales.

Tickets will go on sale beginning Aug. 19 for a ticket price of $10 per person. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Halifax Urban Ministries.

For further details, call 800-443-1061.

All age groups dancing with Debbie Allen

Don’t you miss going out dancing?

The American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) is proud to present “Daybreaker Live: Dancing Through the Decades.”

It’s an interactive venue on the Zoom app, or online platform, headlining live appearances by Debbie Allen, the Village People, and more!

Join thousands of music lovers and groove to the best music of the 1960s, 70s, and 80s. It’s happening on July 18 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Choreographer and EmmyAward winner Debbie Allen will lead a 30-minute dance session for all ages. The Village People will bring their iconic “YMCA” dance moment, and former Studio 54 deejay Jellybean Benitez will spin your favorites – plus, Grammy-winner vocalist Gloria Gaynor will showcase “I Will Survive.”

AARP is celebrating the positive effects of music and movement relative to the body and mind. They are sponsoring the venue in conjunction with a new report by The Global Council on Brain Health.

Virtual dance community

Daybreaker is a morning dance community of 500,000 members in 28 cities around the world – and online – that’s inspiring people to start their day unlike any other.

You do not need a Zoom account to have fun.

Tickets are free, but registration is required by logging on at https://Daybreaker.com/AARP.

Country rock band to perform

Flagler Auditorium is spearheading a movement to return the arts to Flagler County through a spectacular drive-in, outdoor concert, featuring Hayfire, one of Florida’s most popular bands.

The high-energy ensemble will appear on a special stage with 58state-of-the-art sound and light on campus at Flagler Palm Coast High School, 5500 S.R. 100, Palm Coast.

Country, rock band Hayfire, formed a decade ago, comprises six outstanding instrumentalists and singers, along with vocalist Megan Stuart, one of country music’s most quintessential artists.

“In partnership with The Flagler Playhouse and The City Repertory Theater, with this event, organizers are signaling a reopening of the performing arts to Flagler County under Florida health guidelines,” said auditorium director Amelia Fulmer.

Returning the arts

“Hayfire is wildly popular, and we hope Flagler will turn out in a big way to enjoy their music and celebrate.”

“Hayfire brings the party with a healthy dose of country and rock’n’roll. They light the stage on fire at every performance,” writes one reviewer.

The band is one of Florida’s most popular, attracting standing-only audiences wherever they perform.

Tickets are $20 each, and available for purchase in advance at www.flaglerauditorium.org., beginning July 3. Only one ticket is required per vehicle, and concertgoers are asked to bring their own chairs.

Social distancing rules

Cars will be welcomed in the parking lot’s specially marked spaces, beginning 5 p.m., Sept. 13. The concert begins 6 p.m.

Masks and temperature checks are required for all automobile drivers and passengers upon entering the venue.

Because the concert is located on school property, no coolers, or alcohol, will be permitted.

Concertgoers are encouraged to bring their own chairs to use outside their cars and stay socially distant between groups.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages will be available on site; social distancing and masks will be required at the point-of-purchase.

Premier performance venue

Flagler Auditorium is the county’s premier performing arts center.

In concert with the Flagler County school system, the auditorium operates with state-of-the-art technology and design. The auditorium presents quality, live performances in exciting month-long seasons – from Broadway to family theater, big band to high-profile, celebrity entertainment.

The auditorium is now scheduling its 2020-2021 season, which will be announced as soon as it is finalized.

For further details, contact Sarah Ulis at 386-283-5166.

•••

As always, remember our prayers for the sick, afflicted, the prodigal son, or daughter, and the bereaved.

Celebrations

Birthdays wishes to Sidney Honeyghan, July 17; and Phyllis Henderson, July 21.

Best wishes to my husband, Louie, on our 53rd wedding anniversary, July 22.