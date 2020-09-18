NASCAR Truck Series will have a new title sponsor next season

ADVERTISEMENT

BY ALEX ANDREJEV

THE CHARLOTTE OBSERVER/TNS

NASCAR’s Truck Series is changing its official title next year, switching from the “Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series” to the “Camping World Truck Series” in 2021.

Camping World will transition back as the series partner next year, Camping World CEO Marcus Lemonis announced Sept. 15.

“The transition back to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series demonstrates the continued power of NASCAR’s brand loyal fan base and creates a broader touch point with fans who are RV and Outdoor enthusiasts,” CEO of Camping World Marcus Lemonis said in a statement.

“We leveraged the series to support the successful launch of our new brand in 2019 and look forward to celebrating the 2020 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Champion in November.”

“The next generation of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series is right around the corner and we’re committed to the series that has delivered for our customers, fans and the entire Camping World family of brands,” Lemonis’ statement said.

Gander RV & Outdoors has been the title sponsor of the Truck Series for the past two seasons, replacing Camping World, which held the entitlement from 2009-2018.

The Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series playoffs were scheduled to begin Thursday at Bristol Motor Speedway.