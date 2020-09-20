Grant to help Halifax Humane Society save more animals’ lives

ADVERTISEMENT

Halifax Humane Society (HHS) has been awarded a $2,500 grant from the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).

The grant will help Halifax Humane Society fund essential lifesaving services such as spay/neuter, vaccinations, microchip, and parasite prevention.

The adoption event will be held Oct. 17 at Subaru of Daytona located at 670 N. Tomoka Farms Road, Daytona Beach, just south of the Auto Mall from noon to 3 p.m.

“Offering shelter animals that need nothing more than a loving home and kindness is our goal,” said Miguel Abi-hassan, CEO of Halifax Humane Society. “Thanks to ASPCA, we can provide adopters a pet that has been spay/neutered, is up-to-date on vaccinations, been microchipped and treated with parasite prevention.

Eliminating the cost of these much-needed services, allows us to find animals loving and caring homes while reducing the amount of time they stay at the shelter.”

Halifax Humane Society helps over 25,000 animals a year by providing life-saving veterinary care, reuniting lost pets with their owners, finding abandoned and neglected animals new forever homes, and providing behavioral assessments of stray animals to better attain a successful, long-term adoption result.