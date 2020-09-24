ADVERTISEMENT

The Mind of Christ Ministries in partnership with Bethune-Cookman University held a food giveaway at Allen Chapel A.M.E. Church in Daytona Beach on Wednesday. Many vehicles lined up to receive food via a drive-up system. Mind of Christ, a Daytona Beach-based ministry, has been one of the local churches giving away food on a regular basis since the pandemic started. Another one is scheduled for Oct. 10 at B-CU’s Michael & Libby Johnson Center for Civic Engagement from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.