Prep football is back with popular local teams facing off.

BY ANDREAS BUTLER

DAYTONA TIMES

In a highly anticipated local pre matchup, Mainland High School slipped Spruce Creek High 13-10 at Pop Johnson Field on the campus of Spruce Creek in Port Orange last week.

The game was a defensive battle that came down to the wire. It was also the season opener for both teams.

The Buccaneers found a way to win while the Hawks had too many missed opportunities.

“We didn’t do what we wanted offensively. It’s going to take us a while offensively, but we found a way to win. Our defense stood up and held tight We were in bad situations but came out on top,” said Scott Wilson, Mainland’s head coach.

Misses for Hawks

Andy Price, Spruce Creek’s head coach, noted: “We shot ourselves in the foot especially with the turnovers and missed field goal. We were able to do some things, but we couldn’t make those mistakes in those situations.”

Spruce Creek (0-1) had the ball in the final seconds but failed to score.

Mainland (1-0) took the lead on TJ Lockley’s 13-yard touchdown pass to James Randle which was tipped by a Spruce Creek defender with 3:01 left in the third quarter.

The Hawks had a golden opportunity to perhaps win the game after Maverick Baranowski blocked a Mainland punt.

They got the ball at the Mainland 12-yard line with 8:20 to play but their drive ended with a missed field goal with 6:55 left in the game.

Some key moments

Spruce Creek led 7-0 lead in the second quarter when Logan Garcia hit Kevin Minckler for a 48-yard touchdown pass with 10 minutes left in the first quarter.

Mainland tied the score at 7 when Lamondre Joe intercepted Demarcus Creecy and went 70-yards for a pick six with 7:42 remaining in the second quarter.

Cyncere Wilson and Sabastian Moran had moments offensively while Baranowski had a good game defensively for the Hawks.Luke Williamson had a good game offensively, while LaRon Davis, RJ Wayne Mathew, Bryce Williamson and company had nice games defensively for the Bucs.

This week’s top games

Mainland (1-0) at Sanford SemPinole (0-0): The Buccaneers face a talented Seminoles squad on the road. Mainland’s defense can play with anyone. Their offense needs to find a rhythm.

University at (1-0) at Seabreeze (1-0): The Titans are favored but the Sandcrabs are improved. Both match up to see where they really are.

DeLand (0-0) at Deltona (0-1): DeLand is a tall task for Deltona. The talented Bulldogs finally hit the field. The Wolves will have to limit mistakes to stay in the game and have a chance.

Flagler Palm Coast (1-0) at Neptune Beach Fletcher (1-1): The Bulldogs hit the road to face a tough Fletcher squad. FPC won last year but both teams are different.

New Smyrna Beach (1-0) at Spruce Creek (0-1): The rivalry continues. The Hawks are favored but can’t sleep on the Cudas. NSB beat Lopez last week while Creek is upset from losing to Mainland.