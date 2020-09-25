TSA Precheck enrollment event scheduled at airport next month

ADVERTISEMENT

A TSA Precheck enrollment event is coming to Daytona Beach International Airport (DAB) from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday from Oct. 12 through 16 in the baggage claim area.

Precheck allows participating flyers to experience a more efficient airport screening process by leaving on shoes, light jackets and belts and leaving laptops and compliant liquids in carry-on bags.

“While security lines at DAB are traditionally very fast, TSA Precheck makes the process that much easier, especially for the return flight back to DAB,” said Joanne Magley, the airport’s marketing and customer experience director. “Enrolling in TSA Precheck only takes a few minutes and significantly enhances travelers’ experience when using TSA checkpoints around the country.”

Applicants should pre-enroll at www.tsa.gov/precheck. When enrolling, enter “Daytona Beach, FL” as the location and choose Daytona Beach International Airport.

Fingerprint and fee

During the on-site enrollment at DAB, applicants will be fingerprinted for a background check. The $85 application fee can be paid by credit card, money order, company check or certified/cashier’s check. Cash and personal checks are not accepted.

Due to COVID-19, applicants are required to wear face coverings during the appointments and adhere to social distancing guidelines.

To complete the on-site process, applicants must bring proof of identity and U.S. citizen documentation, such as a U.S. passport or a birth certificate and a driver’s license. For specifics of required documentation, visit https://universalenroll.dhs.gov/programs/precheck.

KTN process

Successful applicants will receive a known traveler number (KTN) via U.S. mail within 45 days that is valid for five years. The enrollee should enter the KTN in the “known traveler number” field when booking travel reservations.

The KTN also can be added when booking reservations through a participating airline website, phone call to the airline reservation center, or with a travel management company making reservations. The KTN also can be entered in participating airline frequent flyer profiles, where it will be stored for future reservations.

More than 200 airports, including DAB, participate in the TSA Precheck program nationwide. Fifty-three airlines participate in the program, including Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Hawaiian Airlines, JetBlue Airways, Southwest Airlines, United Airlines and Virgin America.

For more information, contact Terminal Manager Pat O’Brien at 386-248-8030, ext. 18318. To learn more about TSA Precheck, visit tsa.gov/tsa-precheck. For more information about DAB, visit www.flydab.com.