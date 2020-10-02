COVID-19 rent and mortgage help still available

ADVERTISEMENT

BY ANDREAS BUTLER

DAYTONA TIMES

For those struggling to pay their rent or mortgage due to loss of income due to the coronavirus pandemic, Volusia County is offering some much-needed help.

The county allocated an additional $5 million in rent and mortgage assistance on Tuesday for local residents impacted by the virus.

The county’s COVID-19 rent and mortgage assistance program is a grant program funded by the CARES Act. It opened in May has earmarked $22.5 million.

‘A big deal’

The county has already awarded $11 million in rent and mortgage assistance and pays up to $1,500. Currently, more than 1,200 applications are being reviewed. The county is receiving about 60 applications each day.

“That is three months of assistance which is so impactful to these families,” said Volusia County Councilwoman Heather Post.

Councilwoman Deborah ‘Deb’ Denys echoed, “This is a big deal. There is still a great demand and need for it.”

Qualifications

The county’s COVID-19 rental and mortgage assistance program are for residents who have suffered a job loss or a reduction in pay or work hours due to COVID-19.

To qualify, the rent or mortgage must have been current as of March 13, 2020. The dwelling must be located in Volusia County and be the applicant’s primary residence.

Applicants must meet income eligibility criteria to qualify and certify that they’ve suffered a loss or reduction in income due to the pandemic.

Applications are being processed on a first-come, first-served basis and can be done and submitted online at www.volusia.org/services/community-services/community-assistance.

For paper applications, call Volusia County Community Assistance at 386-736-5955.

Testing extended

Also on Tuesday, the county extended a critical coronavirus testing site located at the Volusia County Fairgrounds in DeLand.

The site will now conduct testing to Oct. 16, thanks to an extension from the Florida Department of Emergency Management. It was originally scheduled to end on Sept. 29.

“We’re grateful to the state for recognizing the importance of this site in our county and for being willing to extend the deadline so that individuals can continue to get free viral testing,” Volusia Emergency Management Director Jim Judge said in a statement.

No drive-through

Since the site opened in August, there has been a continuing demand for testDing at the fairgrounds,” said Judge.

There are some changes to both the testing site and the testing procedures.

As of Oct. 1, testing will be offered from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. seven days a week inside the Hester building. Drive-through testing will no longer be offered.

Viral testing only

Also, only viral testing will be offered at the site and there will be no more antibody testing.

“The site has proven to be a quick and easy process, and viral test results are consistently being delivered within the two to five-day time frame. We’re grateful to the state for recognizing the importance of this site in our county and for being willing to extend the deadline so that individuals can continue to get free viral testing,” Judge added.

Appointments for testing can be made online at www.doineedacovid19test.com. No symptoms are required to get tested.

Viral testing is available for those 5 years old and older. Adults 18 years and older are required to provide a picture identification.

For more information on COVID-19 testing throughout the county, visit Volusia.org/testing.