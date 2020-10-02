Fall B term enrollment underway at Daytona State College

ADVERTISEMENT

Enrollment for Daytona State College’s Fall B term is underway, and a team of admissions specialists are available to help future DSC students through the entire process. Classes begin on Monday, Oct. 19 and enrollment can be completed online or by making an appointment to speak with an admissions advisor.

Those interested in attending Daytona State must first complete an application, which can be found at DaytonaState.edu/apply. Potential students may speak to an advisor by calling (386) 506-3642, or book an appointment by emailing Admissions@DaytonaState.edu.

Live online chat is also available at DaytonaState.edu/admissions during the hours of 8 a.m. – 6 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday.

Daytona State offers programs that connect to indemand jobs and careers, numerous certificates leading to two-year associate of science degrees and associate of arts degrees.

The college also offers 12 bachelor’s degrees in industries such as business, education, engineering technology, information technology and healthcare. Award-winning faculty teach and enhance student learning using instructional methods that include inperson, online or hybrid options.

In addition to admissions, the following Enrollment Services departments are available:

For dual enrollment, orientation, and choosing a major and classes, call Academic Advising at (386) 506-3661.

For financial aid, scholarships and student employment, call Financial Aid at (386) 506-3015.

To register for classes, call Registration at (386) 506-3136.

To pay a bill or enroll in a payment plan, call Student Accounts at (386) 506-3024.