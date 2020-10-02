Port Orange announces new online pay system

ADVERTISEMENT

The City of Port Orange has launched a new online utility bill payment system for its customers. Powered by Paymentus, the new system can accept payments from multiple electronic devices and offers more payment options—with no transaction fees.

In November 2019, the city discontinued its online utility billing and business tax payment system, Click2Gov, indefinitely due to possible security concerns and protocols that did not meet the standards and expectations of the City.

The benefits of Paymentus include a “Pay Now” feature that allows for quick payment without having to register an account. A customer portal will also be coming soon that will include viewing payment history and past billing statements as well as saving payment methods and enrolling in autopay.

“We’re excited to launch this new payment system for our utility customers,” said Dr. Scott Neils, finance director and CFO for Port Orange. “We recognize that customers want flexibility, accessibility, convenience and a user-friendly experience without sacrificing security and we are pleased to be able to provide this platform for them.”