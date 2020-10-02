Registration underway for Echols memorial golf tournament

ADVERTISEMENT

L.O.V.E. Golftech, Inc.’s first tournament since the passing of the tournament’s founder and director, Vernon Echols is scheduled for Oct. 31-Nov. 1.

To honor his legacy, the tournament has been renamed the Vernon Echols Memorial Classic. The current director is Echols’ daughter, Sherri Echols-Hood. The 2020 tournament will be held at the LPGA International Golf Course, 1000 Champions Drive, Daytona Beach.

The original tournament began in 1998 when Vernon Echols wanted a way to give back to his community. He decided that hosting a charity golf tournament at the LPGA International Golf Course in Daytona Beach would be the perfect opportunity.

How to register

The first L.O.V.E. Golftech, Inc. Annual Invitational Tournament attracted 32 players. Over the past 22 years, this successful tournament grew to a major event, accommodating over 200 players and their guests.

The registration fee for next month’s tournament is $200, which is due by Oct. 10. Additional information can be found online at www.lovegolftech.org. The entry fee includes a shared cart, dinner and an award program and luncheon.

Helping children

The L.O.V.E. Golftech annual tournaments have helped local students through contributions supporting technology programs. The Rose Marie Bryon Children’s Center, an after-school program in Daytona Beach, has been the recent benefiter of the organization.

“We are honored to celebrate my father’s legacy and cement his namesake – not only in Daytona Beach but the golfing community at large,’’ EcholsHood said.

“We will continue to expand our contributions to support area youth programs that provide and encourage STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) learning. As we go forward, we are looking to bring the game of golf and the values it teaches to our underrepresented youth.”

For more information, contact Sherri Echols-Hood at contact@lovegolftech.org. The website is lovegolftech.org.