Secretary of state goes to Supreme Court on Volusia ‘standing’ issue

ADVERTISEMENT

NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA

While an appeals court last month rejected a challenge by Volusia County to a 2018 constitutional amendment, Secretary of State Laurel Lee has gone to the Florida Supreme Court about whether she should have been a defendant in the case.

The 1st District Court of Appeal ruled that Lee was a proper party in the case. But her attorneys, in an 18-page brief filed late Monday at the Supreme Court, said the appeals court failed to address a separate issue about whether Volusia County had legal standing to sue Lee.

The brief asks the Supreme Court to “disentangle” issues about standing and proper-party requirements.

“Standing and the proper party analysis under … Florida Statutes concern two separate threshold issues,” the brief said. “One issue should not be conflated with the other.”

About the amendment

The 2018 constitutional amendment addressed county offices of sheriff, tax collector, property appraiser, supervisor of elections and clerk of circuit court. In part, it prevents counties from abolishing the offices and requires that the offices be elected.

Volusia County for decades has operated under a charter that established county departments whose leaders performed the jobs, according to last month’s ruling by a three-judge panel of the 1st District Court of Appeal.

The sheriff, property appraiser, supervisor of elections and clerk of circuit court have been elected, but the tax collector has been appointed.

The county argued in the lawsuit that the changes should not apply to its already-existing structure. But a Leon County circuit judge ruled against Volusia County last year, and the appeals court agreed that the changes were not improperly retroactive.