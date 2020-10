ADVERTISEMENT

Volusia County’s second and final public hearing on the budget and tax rates for the 2020- 21 fiscal year will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 6 p.m.

The budget and tax rates already underwent a first public hearing on Sept. 15. The final hearing had been scheduled for Sept. 29, at 6 p.m. But on Tuesday morning, County Chair Ed Kelley announced that the hearing would be continued.