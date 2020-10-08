Reflecting on 116 years

Local B-CU alumni host Founder’s Day program

PHOTOS BY JOHN REEVES/SPECIAL TO THE DAYTONA TIMES
On Oct. 3, 1904, the Daytona Literary and Industrial Training School for Negro Girls was founded by Mary McLeod Bethune with $1.50, faith in God and five little girls. It later evolved into Bethune-Cookman University.

Members of the Volusia County Alumni Chapter of Bethune-Cookman University reflected on the institution’s 116-year history on Oct. 4 during a Founder’s Day program at the Foundation House, which is adjacent to the gravesite of Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune.

The program was led by Carmen Williamson, president of the local chapter. It included a singing of “We Have Come This Far By Faith.’’ Patricia Heard shared some notable history on Dr. Bethune. The alma mater was performed by musician Terius Cohen, a sophomore at the university. Percy Williamson gave the occasion.

The program ended with the laying of a wreath at Dr. Bethune’s grave by Cohen and Dr.James Poitier.

