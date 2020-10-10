Census deadline extended to Oct. 31

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL TO THE DAYTONA TIMES

If this had been a normal year, the census count would have ended July 30. But nothing about 2020 has been normal.

The COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with low response rates, has forced the deadline to be changed four times. Oct. 31 is the new deadline to respond.

More than 66% of Volusia County residents have responded on their own, and a small army of census takers has brought the total response rate up to about 95%. But some people are still falling between the cracks.

Why it’s important

Why should you care about the census? The census count will inform key decisions in Volusia County for the next 10 years – how much money is available for community assistance programs; whether a business decides to expand; and how much federal funding is received for transportation, education, and health care.

If you haven’t already responded, you can complete your form online at 2020census.gov or by phone at 844-330-2020. It will take less than 10 minutes of your time.

The questionnaire asks for the number of people living in the home, as well as your name, gender, race, origin, date of birth, and if the property is owned or rented.

It also asks for the primary resident’s phone number, which the census bureau will use only for official census business.

If you don’t have access to a computer, stop by any of the 14 branches of the Volusia County Public Library system and use one of the public access computers. Staff will be available to help you get started.

For information about Volusia County’s census awareness campaign, visit www.volusia.org/census.