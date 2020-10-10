County plans two tire amnesty events

ADVERTISEMENT

With mosquito season in full swing, Volusia County is ramping up efforts to combat the insects. Ongoing efforts to reduce mosquito populations include eliminating containers where mosquitoes lay eggs, with old tires being a common culprit.

Volusia County Mosquito Control will hold two tire amnesty events from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at River Breeze Park, 250 H H Burch Road, Oak Hill; and Holly Hill Public Works, 453 LPGA Blvd. (access to site on 10th St. Adjacent to Magnolia Avenue intersection.).

Only residential tires will be accepted, and there is a limit of 20 tires per person. There is no cost to drop off tires. Volusia County employees continue to practice social distancing and are required to wear masks when working within close contact of others. Residents must unload tires directly into the dumpster.

In addition to disposing of old tires, the most important steps residents can take to help fight the bite include tipping containers at least weekly to remove standing water, tossing containers not in use, and wearing mosquito repellent to avoid mosquito bites.

Additional tips to prevent mosquito bites include:

Toss bottles, cans, pots and broken appliances.

Turn over empty pots and buckets.

Replace water in birdbaths and pet dishes at least once a week.

Don’t overwater the lawn.

Clean out eaves, troughs and gutters.

Drain water from boats and tarps.

Maintain the proper chemistry in swimming pools.

Empty plastic pools when not in use.

For more information, call 386-424-2920. To learn more about mosquito control or submit a request for service, visit Volusia.org/mosquito.