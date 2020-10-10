Halloween-inspired candlelight tours scheduled at DeBary Hall

ADVERTISEMENT

Candlelight will lead the way while listening to scary tales from the past on a spooky tour designed to startle and activate the imagination.

The tour will begin in DeBary Hall’s theater as a storyteller describes previous tenants’ lives and creepy customs born in the Victorian era. Expect mild frights, as the floor creaks and staff tell tales with tragic ends while weaving through the narrow hallways and darkened rooms of the 1871 mansion.

The tours will take place at DeBary Hall Historic Site at 7 and 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, Saturday, Oct. 24 and Friday, Oct. 30.

Reservations are required. Space is limited to 10 guests per tour; call 386-668-3840 to make a reservation. Participants are asked to wear a mask. Admission is $10 per person. Children under 12 will not be admitted.

DeBary Hall Historic Site, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is owned by the state and managed by the Volusia County’s Parks, Recreation and Culture division.