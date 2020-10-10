Housing Authority offering rental assistance

ADVERTISEMENT

The Daytona Beach Housing Authority is administering a program that provides rental assistance for income-qualified persons living in Daytona Beach.

The assistance for Daytona Beach renters that have missed at least one month of payment due to COVID-19. Housing rental payments up to two months at $1,500 a month and a maximum total of $3,000 per eligible household will paid directly to the property owner or agent.

There is simple and fast pre-screening to determine initial eligibility.

Call 386-777-2588 for more information.