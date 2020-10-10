Virtual Pink Tutu breast cancer awareness event benefits oncology fund

ADVERTISEMENT

A virtual Halifax Health Pink Tutu 5K Virtual Run/Walk at Tanger Outlets Daytona Beach is underway through October.

A registration packet for those who pre-registered can be picked up on Oct. 12 between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. at Tanger Outlets Daytona Beach – Shopper Service, 1100 Cornerstone

Halifax Health, in partnership with Tanger Outlets Daytona Beach, the Volusia Flagler Family YMCA and Runner’s High Timing and Race Management, is encouraging local runners and walkers of all ages and fitness levels to dress in their brightest pink tutus to participate in this breast cancer awareness event.

Runners and walkers can participate virtually and choose their own course and run/walk any day during the month of October.

Registration is $30 and is open through Oct. 31. Participants who pre-register early will receive a sports bag with a pink T-shirt or tank top and other perks.

All funds raised from the Pink Tutu 5K will benefit the Halifax Health Foundation Center for Oncology Fund. This fund assists in providing new technology for the Halifax Health –Center for Oncology, as well as education and training for staff who provide patient care.

To register for the Halifax Health Pink Tutu 5K, go to https://halifaxhealth.org/PinkTutu or call 386-425-4248.