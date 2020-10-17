Alzheimer’s Association’s walk is Nov. 14

ADVERTISEMENT

The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting Volusia County residents to participate in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, Nov. 14.

The association is encouraging participants to walk as individuals or in small groups on sidewalks, tracks and trails across Volusia County.

Participants can use a mobile app and new “Walk Mainstage” to track their steps and distance, follow a virtual path, manage their Facebook fundraisers, and access information and resources to help individuals and families affected by the disease.

A new audio track is available to encourage participants along the way and to congratulate them upon completion of their walk.

An opening ceremony broadcast at 9 a.m. on Nov. 14 will feature local speakers.

To register and receive the latest updates, visit www.alz.org/walk.