Daytona schedules Hazardous Waste Collection Day

SPECIAL TO THE DAYTONA TIMES

The City of Daytona Beach is offering its residents an environmentally safe way to dispose of household hazardous waste at no charge during its annual Hazardous Waste Collection Day, which is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at the city’s Public Works Facility located at 950 Bellevue Ave.

Items that will be accepted, but not limited to, include paint and paint thinners, solvents, pesticides, fertilizers, household chemicals, batteries, pool chemicals, anti-freeze, car wax, light bulbs, motor oil and propane tanks.

Because of their potential to contaminate the environment or water supply, these types of materials should never be included with regular household garbage. Improper disposal may lead to surface and groundwater contamination. In addition, improperly stored chemicals can be a fire hazard and may endanger children and household pets.

The city will ensure the collected materials are disposed of properly.

Residential proof required

Materials not accepted are fuel, gas cans, tires or lawn equipment. “It’s important to keep household hazardous waste separate from regular waste because it can be damaging to the environment.

I encourage residents to participate in our Hazardous Waste Collection Day and help preserve the environment for future generations,” Sandra Van Cleef, the city’s Solid Waste supervisor.

Daytona Beach residents will not be charged to drop off items; however, they will be asked to provide proof of residency at the site.

Last year, nearly 100 residents dropped off hazardous items including 1,765 cans of paint, 300 pounds of assorted types of batteries, 680 pounds of paint-related solvents, 520 pounds of pest control liquids and 200 pounds of household cleaning liquids.

For questions about the dropoff program, contact Sandra Van Cleef at 386- 671-8670 or VanCleefSandra@codb.us.