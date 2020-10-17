Daytona State College announces dates for virtual open house

ADVERTISEMENT

Daytona State College (DSC) will host a series of virtual open house events in late October and early November that will give potential students the opportunity to meet with DSC representatives and learn more about specific academic and workforce programs offered by the college.

Registered participants also have a chance to win a $500 scholarship.

The open house will be conducted through Microsoft Teams meeting rooms. Participants can visit as many rooms as they would like by simply clicking on the appropriate link. Choose from four different dates featuring morning and evening options:

Thursday, Oct. 22: 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 27: 10 a.m. – noon

Wednesday, Oct. 28: 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 5: 10 a.m. – noon

Representatives will be online to discuss and answer questions about bachelor’s degrees, associate degrees, careers in health care, education, technology, and business, as well as workforce education programs, financial aid, dual enrollment and more.

Interested participants can visit DaytonaState.edu/openhouse/ for complete information, call 386-506-4372 or email Admissions@DaytonaState.edu.