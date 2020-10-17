EARLY VOTING STARTS MONDAY

ADVERTISEMENT
Early voting in Volusia County runs from Oct. 19 through Nov. 1. Polls open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the following locations:
- Daytona Beach Regional Library Center at City Island, 105 E. Magnolia St., Daytona Beach
- Midtown Cultural & Education Center, 925 George W. Engram Blvd., Daytona Beach
- Volusia County Administration Building, 123 W. Indiana Ave., DeLand.
- Deltona City Commission Chambers, 2345 Providence Blvd.
- Port Orange Regional Library, 1005 Centre Center Circle
- New Smyrna Beach Regional Library 101 S. Dixie Freeway
- Ormond Beach Regional Library 30 S. Beach St.
All early voting locations also serve as drop-off locations for vote-by mail ballots.
Mail-in ballots can also be dropped off at the Supervisor of Elections Office at 1700 S.
ADVERTISEMENT