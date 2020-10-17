EARLY VOTING STARTS MONDAY

ADVERTISEMENT

Early voting in Volusia County runs from Oct. 19 through Nov. 1. Polls open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the following locations:

Daytona Beach Regional Library Center at City Island, 105 E. Magnolia St., Daytona Beach

Midtown Cultural & Education Center, 925 George W. Engram Blvd., Daytona Beach

Volusia County Administration Building, 123 W. Indiana Ave., DeLand.

Deltona City Commission Chambers, 2345 Providence Blvd.

Port Orange Regional Library, 1005 Centre Center Circle

New Smyrna Beach Regional Library 101 S. Dixie Freeway

Ormond Beach Regional Library 30 S. Beach St.

All early voting locations also serve as drop-off locations for vote-by mail ballots.

Mail-in ballots can also be dropped off at the Supervisor of Elections Office at 1700 S.