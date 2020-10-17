Fairgrounds COVID-19 testing extended through October

ADVERTISEMENT

Free COVID-19 testing in the Hester Building at the Volusia County Fairgrounds will continue through Oct. 30 due to another extension from the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM). Provided by FDEM, testing was scheduled to end Oct. 15, but has now been extended until Oct. 30.

The indoor location will continue to allow the site to operate seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. offering viral COVID-19 testing.

“We’re thrilled to have the county work so closely with the Florida Division of Emergency Management in offering this important COVID-19 testing,” said Emergency Management Director Jim Judge. “It’s easy. It’s free. And, test results are given within two to five days. This is a great service to Volusia County.”

The scheduling of appointments are no longer needed. People interesting in receiving a viral testing can be registered on site. No symptoms are required to get tested. Viral testing is available for individuals 5 years of age and older. Adults 18 years and older are required to provide a picture identification.

For more information on COVID-19 testing throughout the county, visit Volusia.org/testing.