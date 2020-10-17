Pandemic expected to put a damper on biker weekend

ADVERTISEMENT

BIKETOBERFEST 2020

Motorcyclists are shown hanging out along Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard during a previous Biketoberfest. That may not be the scene this year in Midtown. The Second Avenue Merchants Association said it would not be hosting events because of the pandemic. Biketoberfest is scheduled from Oct. 15-19 in Volusia County although major concerts and official events won’t happen because of COVID-19. While limited activity is expected in Midtown, restaurants, bars and shops along Main Street still anticipate crowds. Biketoberfest is a big economic draw to the area, typically attracting more than 100,000 visitors to the area each October.