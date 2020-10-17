Standard time resumes Nov. 1; watering schedule changes too

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL TO THE DAYTONA TIMES

You know the old saying, “Spring forward, fall back.” It reminds us to turn our clocks ahead in the spring and back in the fall. This year, standard time resumes at 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, so you should turn your clocks back an hour before going to bed Saturday night.

This is also the day when Volusia County’s lawn watering schedule changes, so make sure you reset your automatic sprinklers. Residents may water their lawns once a week until daylight saving time resumes March 14, when the two-day-a-week schedule will return.

People who live at odd-numbered addresses may water on Saturdays, people at even-numbered addresses may water on Sundays, and businesses may water on Tuesdays.

Each zone of your irrigation system may be watered no more than one hour or three-quarters of an inch on your permitted day. Watering is not permitted between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Change batteries too

The watering restrictions apply to all county residents, including those who live inside city limits. They also apply to all water sources, including private wells and pumps. For more information on water restrictions and conservation, visit www.volusia.org/water -conservation.

The time change also is a reminder to change the batteries in our smoke alarms. Smoke alarms can save lives if they are functioning properly, but studies show that most smoke alarms don’t work because of missing, dead or disconnected batteries.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, two-thirds of home fire deaths occur in homes without a working smoke alarm.

“Your smoke alarm is the only thing in your home that can alert you and your family to a fire 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” noted Volusia County Fire Chief Howard Bailey. “It’s constantly on alert, scanning the air for fire and smoke. But smoke alarms must be maintained. A smoke alarm with a dead or missing battery is the same as having no smoke alarm at all, so test your smoke alarm every month by pushing the test button.”