Early voting is underway

BY DAYTONA TIMES STAFF

Early voting for the Nov. 3 general election is underway. It runs through Nov. 1 in Volusia County.

Polling sites are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the following locations:

Daytona Beach Regional Library Center at City Island, 105 E. Magnolia St., Daytona Beach

Midtown Cultural & Educational Center, 925 George Engram Blvd., Daytona Beach

Volusia County Administration Building, 123 W. Indiana Ave., DeLand.

Deltona City Commission Chambers, 2345 Providence Blvd.

Port Orange Regional Library, 1005 Centre Center Circle

New Smyrna Beach Regional Library, 101 S. Dixie Freeway

Ormond Beach Regional Library, 30 S. Beach St.

All early voting locations also serve as drop-off locations for vote-by mail ballots. Mail-in ballots also can be dropped off at the Supervisor of Elections Office at 1700 S. Woodland Ave., DeLand (Victoria Square).

For more information, log on to www.volusiaelections.org.