Early voting is underway

BY DAYTONA TIMES STAFF
Early voting for the Nov. 3 general election is underway. It runs through Nov. 1 in Volusia County.
Polling sites are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the following locations:
- Daytona Beach Regional Library Center at City Island, 105 E. Magnolia St., Daytona Beach
- Midtown Cultural & Educational Center, 925 George Engram Blvd., Daytona Beach
- Volusia County Administration Building, 123 W. Indiana Ave., DeLand.
- Deltona City Commission Chambers, 2345 Providence Blvd.
- Port Orange Regional Library, 1005 Centre Center Circle
- New Smyrna Beach Regional Library, 101 S. Dixie Freeway
- Ormond Beach Regional Library, 30 S. Beach St.
All early voting locations also serve as drop-off locations for vote-by mail ballots. Mail-in ballots also can be dropped off at the Supervisor of Elections Office at 1700 S. Woodland Ave., DeLand (Victoria Square).
For more information, log on to www.volusiaelections.org.
