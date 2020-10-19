Early voting is underway

ADVERTISEMENT
Voters line up early Monday at the Daytona Beach Regional Library Center at City Island in Daytona Beach.
DUANE C. FERNANDEZ SR./HARDNOTTSPHOTOGRAPHY.COM

BY DAYTONA TIMES STAFF

Early voting for the Nov. 3 general election is underway. It runs through Nov. 1 in Volusia County.

Polling sites are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the following locations:

  • Daytona Beach Regional Library Center at City Island, 105 E. Magnolia St., Daytona Beach
  • Midtown Cultural & Educational Center, 925 George Engram Blvd., Daytona Beach
  • Volusia County Administration Building, 123 W. Indiana Ave., DeLand.
  • Deltona City Commission Chambers, 2345 Providence Blvd.
  • Port Orange Regional Library, 1005 Centre Center Circle
  • New Smyrna Beach Regional Library, 101 S. Dixie Freeway
  • Ormond Beach Regional Library, 30 S. Beach St.

All early voting locations also serve as drop-off locations for vote-by mail ballots. Mail-in ballots also can be dropped off at the Supervisor of Elections Office at 1700 S. Woodland Ave., DeLand (Victoria Square).

For more information, log on to www.volusiaelections.org.

ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here