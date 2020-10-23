Changes made to state-run COVID-19 testing in Volusia

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL TO THE DAYTONA TIMES

COVID-19 testing provided by the Florida Division of Emergency Management will continue into November in Volusia County with changes underway.

Effective immediately, there is no age requirement for self-swab PCR testing at the Volusia County Fairgrounds. PCR testing is a diagnostic test used to identify an active coronavirus infection by detecting the virus’s genetic material.

No ID required

Additionally, identification is no longer required but it does expedite the process. The site now requests insurance information from insured individuals, but patients will not be billed any copay or coinsurance, and those without insurance will be tested free of charge.

The site will continue to operate from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily inside the Hester Building at the fairgrounds until Oct. 30.

New location

Beginning Monday, Nov. 2, the COVID-19 testing site will relocate to 1000 Live Oak St., New Smyrna Beach. The site, located behind the New Smyrna Beach Regional Library, will be clearly marked with signage.

The new site will offer self-swab PCR testing and operate from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week with a tentative end date of Nov. 30. Note that the site will close Nov. 26 and 27 for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Rapid testing available

COVID-19 rapid tests are also slated to arrive at the fairgrounds site in the coming days. Once received, the self-swab tests will be available to individuals of all ages.

Results are expected within 15 minutes. Individuals will be encouraged to first get a rapid test and consider a PCR test if their results are negative, but they are symptomatic.

PCR tests will also be available to individuals requiring official documentation of testing or upon request. Rapid tests are also expected to be available at the New Smyrna Beach site in November.

No appointment needed

The scheduling of appointments is not needed at either location, and no symptoms are required for testing.

Both PCR and rapid testing are self-swab nasal tests and, while slightly uncomfortable, are not painful. The swab is placed in the nostril, not the back of the nasal passage as in other tests.

Individuals who believe they may have COVID-19 or are interested in getting tested should not refrain due to pain concerns.

For more information on COVID-19 testing throughout the county, visit Volusia.org/testing.