That was the assessment of the supervisor of elections on the first few days of early voting in Volusia.

BY ANDREAS BUTLER

DAYTONA TIMES

Early voting for the general election kicked off in Volusia County on Monday and runs to Nov. 1. Polls open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

There haven’t been any complaints of long lines at polling sites and there has been good turnout.

As of the Daytona Times’ Wednesday deadline, 28,155 people had cast their votes during early voting in Volusia County.

In Flagler County, early voting also started Monday and goes to Nov.1. Polls open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thus far 6,676 people in Flagler had voted early.

Early voting record

On Monday, the 9,601 people who voted early set a first day early voting record for Volusia County. Tuesday’s 9,591 wasn’t far behind.

“Things are going pretty well. We are very busy. The first day we had a record number of voters for the first day of early voting, which is a good thing,” said Supervisor of Elections Lisa Lewis.

Also, 102,943 vote by-mail ballots had been returned to the Volusia elections office, according to its website www.volusiaelections.org. The website states that there are 434,531 registered voters in the county.

“The mail-in ballot is going very well. We are seeing large numbers. Everyone is using the early voting sites to drop off ballots. On the first day, we had more than 5,000 dropped out at early voting locations,” Lewis related.

‘Get out and vote’

Local organizations such as the NAACP are hoping for a large voter turnout, especially in the Black and minority communities.

“We need to get out and vote.

“Our hope is for large turnout in this election. It was a good first day with a record day for the county. Things are going pretty well,” commented Cynthia Slater, president of the Daytona Beach/Volusia County NAACP.

All early voting sites are also drop-off locations for mail-in ballots. Drop-off boxes are located inside and outside of the early voting sites.

Volusia voting sites

Early voting sites in Volusia County are at the following locations:

Daytona Beach Regional Library Center at City Island, 105 E. Magnolia St.

Midtown Cultural & Educational Center, 925 George W. Engram Blvd., Daytona Beach Supervisor of Elections Office, 1750 S. Woodland Blvd. (Victoria Square), DeLand

Deltona City Commission Chambers, 2345 Providence Blvd.

Port Orange Regional Library, 1005 Centre Center Circle

New Smyrna Beach Regional Library, 101 S. Dixie Freeway

Ormond Beach Regional Library, 30 S. Beach St.

Earlier this year, the Volusia elections office moved from the Historic Courthouse to the Volusia Square Shopping Center in DeLand. Many voters are visiting the courthouse; they are being redirected to the new location.

Midtown voting

The Midtown location is a new site, located in the heart of Daytona’s Black community. It could boost African American voter turnout. Only 8,864 Black voters across the county or 8 percent voted in the August primary.

“It’s been over 1,000 people that voted in that location. We are hoping for a large Black voter turnout. Everyone needs to know that this location is open and the Library at City Island isn’t the only location to vote in the city,” Slater noted.

On Wednesday afternoon, Dyonna Fletcher was glad to vote early and at the Midtown location.

“Voting early is definitely the thing to do. I think it is better and more convenient. I hope to see people vote in large numbers. This election needs us all to vote. Also, having a voting location in our area is great and convenient,’’ Fletcher told the Times.

Flagler voting sites

In Flagler County, 21,662 vote-by mail ballots have been returned. There are over 91,920 registered voters in Flagler. In the county on Wednesday, 26,106 voters have cast ballots at 28 percent turnout, according to its elections office website, www.flaglerelections.com.

Early voting locations in Flagler County are:

Flagler County Supervisor of Elections Office at 1796 E. Moody Blvd. Bldg. 2 Suite 101 in Bunnell

Flagler County Public Library at 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy. NW in Palm Coast

Palm Coast Community Center at 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE in Palm Coast.

The only issues election officials have really had thus fare is campaigning.

“We have had a little aggressive campaigning. I’ve spoken to the parties and the hope is that everyone will behave and follow the rules at polling locations,” Lewis stated.

The NAACP leader advises voters to pay attention to their ballots to avoid mistakes.

Slater explained, “We haven’t had any complaints, harassments or suppression. We did

have some ballots not bubbled in correctly. People need to make sure they are filling them out correctly.

“They also need to know that they can request up to two additional ballots if they make a mistake. Also, they need to know that they can change their addresses at the polling sites now,” expressed Slater.

Safety measures

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the elections office has put in safety measures to stop and prevent the spread of the virus, including workers wearing masks, voters mandated to wear masks, voters using their own pens, plexiglass and borders at polling stations, spaced-out voting booths, along with wiped down and disinfected voting booths.

“I think our safety measures are working well. It’s hard to have people social distance outside, but on the inside of the polling locations our set up is spaced out pretty well, which allows for social distancing,” Lewis added.