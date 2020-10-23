Police seeking help to solve cold case in death of Daytona woman

ADVERTISEMENT

BY ANDREAS BUTLER

DAYTONA TIMES

The Daytona Beach Police Department is offering a $10,000 reward for information that could help solve the murder of a Black woman that occurred over a decade ago.

The announcement was made during a press conference on Tuesday at police headquarters with members of the woman’s family and law enforcement calling for help.

On Oct. 21, 2007, police found the body of 18-year old Mamie Jameka Thomas in an empty lot on South Beach Street near the Halifax Harbor Marina.

‘Say something’

The family is calling on the community for help.

“She was an innocent and smart girl. It’s hard living with this every day. Anybody with any information, please come forward,” said Walter Thomas, her brother.

Her sister, Shanita Williams stated, “All I could think of is what it would be like if she was still here. She always smiled. I can’t think of a bad thing she has ever done. Our family has been destroyed. If you know anything, just say something,”

How she was found

Thomas’ body was partially clothed when found. She she was wearing a skirt and black Reebok shoes, according to the police. Dispatchers were led to the body by calls from a woman who said a man had found the body while walking nearby.

Six days later, her family filed a missing person reports which prompted detectives to her apartment.

Months later, Thomas’ identity was confirmed by the Volusia County Medical Examiner’s Office through DNA, and it was confirmed that she was murder.

It took longer to identify the body due to advanced decomposition.

Seeking justice, closure

Thomas, from Georgia, had been visiting an older sister, a Marine who had been working in the Daytona Beach area as a recruiter. Thomas decided to stay in Daytona and pursue her G.E.D. at Daytona State College.

At the Tuesday police department press conference, it was reported that Thomas had a job interview at the Volusia Mall and was last seen on a camera there.

Detectives also interviewed a man that Thomas was dating at the time but determined he was not involved.

Law enforcement have ruled out any connection between Thomas’ murder and a serial killer who was in the area at the time.

“We hope someone comes forward with the information that will help us get justice for Mamie and closure for her family,” said Deputy Chief Jakari Williams.

Who to contact

Williams was one of the original detectives on the case.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call Detective Nate Williams at 386- 671 -5209 or email him at WilliamsNathaniel@dbpd.us,

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 888-227-TIPS (8477).