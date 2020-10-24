Local kids treated to Speediatrics Fun Day Festivals

ADVERTISEMENT

NASCAR Foundation, Boys & Girls Clubs partner on events that promoted health, wellness

The NASCAR Foundation partnered with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Volusia / Flagler last week to host three Speediatrics Fun Day Festivals across Volusia County.

More than 150 children participated in hands-on NASCAR-themed activities guided by volunteers that included NASCAR employees, local community leaders, businesspeople and law enforcement from across the area.

The NASCAR Foundation brought the two-hour festivals to three locations, including the Lacey Family / Spring Hill Boys & Girls Club on Oct. 14; the Jeep Beach/Edgewater Boys & Girls Club on Oct. 15; and the Rossmeyer Family/Holly Hill Boys & Girls Club on Oct. 16.

Tire race and more

Each Speediatrics Fun Day Festival is designed to inspire children to lead a healthy lifestyle. In addition to learning about healthy living habits, children participated in field day activities such as a tire race, sponge relay and looking for lug nuts to encourage them to stay active and eat well, all while having fun.

The festivals are part of several events to be held in race markets across the country as part of the NASCAR Foundation’s Speediatrics Children’s Fund, a program that supports needs expressed by hospitals, specialty clinics, camps, and others providing children’s medical and healthcare services.

Unique to the events in the Daytona Beach area, kids who participated also took part in bike and pedestrian safety provided by the Health and Planning Council. Each child also received a bicycle helmet, professionally fitted by law enforcement and volunteers who are certified helmet fitters.

New bicycles were also distributed to more than 150 club members.

“We had an ambitious week hosting three Fun Day Festivals across the county, but our volunteers worked hard to ensure all of the children had a great time,” stated Nichole Krieger, The NASCAR Foundation Executive Director. “These Speediatrics events are important for us to communicate our health and wellness initiatives, but also to generate excitement in a new generation of NASCAR fans.”

Sponsors, supporters

For the two weeks following the events, the kids at the participating Boys & Girls Clubs locations will participate in a step challenge using pedometer watches provided in the Speediatrics Fit Kits provided by The NASCAR Foundation along with other helpful tools to get started with their healthy lifestyles.

These events were made possible through sponsorship by multiple community partners including Daytona Beach Racing & Recreation Facilities District, Brown & Brown Insurance,

B. Braun and Enterprise Holding Foundation.

Several organizations and local businesses provided volunteers for the Fun Day Festivals

and Bike Builds including Boys & Girls Clubs of Volusia / Flagler Counties’ staff, Brown & Brown, B. Braun, Daytona International Speedway, Jeep Beach, Marco’s Pizza, NASCAR, and Target.

Volunteer support was also provided by local law enforcement with Sheriff Mike Chitwood and the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office participating along with the Deland Police Department, Edgewater Police Department and Holly Hill Police Department.

For more information about The NASCAR Foundation, its programs or how to donate, visit www.NASCARfoundation.org.