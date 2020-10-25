Beach Safety officials prepare for Trucktoberfest

ADVERTISEMENT

The forecast calls for rain, but Beach Safety isn’t expecting a quiet weekend.

An unsanctioned truck event, dubbed “Trucktoberfest” is planned for Thursday, Oct. 22, through Sunday, Oct. 26. While there is no official meeting location or planned events, oversized trucks are anticipated to drive the beach during the day and cruise A1A at night. But early afternoon high tides and rough surf may limit beach activities.

“We’ve seen rough surf and higher than normal tides over the past week, and we expect for that continue into this weekend” said Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue Public Information Officer Tammy Malphurs. “We may have to shut the beach down to driving several hours before the official high tide. We’re asking drivers on the beach to remain aware of the beach conditions and exit the beach when necessary.”

Rules in place

As with other large beach events, Beach Safety will be fully staffed and is coordinating with other law enforcement agencies for assistance with violations on the beach. Violations, including speeding, excessive noise, alcoholic beverages, careless driving and double parking will not be permitted.

“We see an uptick in violations during beach events and holiday weekends, often because attendees just aren’t aware of the rules,” said Malphurs. “So, we’ve been in contact with the event organizer and they’re sharing our beach rules and regulations. We’re hoping everyone understands that these rules are in place to ensure safety. As long as attendees follow them and respect our area, we don’t anticipate any issues.”