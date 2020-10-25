Council on Aging to host virtual mental health event

ADVERTISEMENT

The Council on Aging of Volusia County is hosting a virtual presentation on mental health presented by Cigna. The presentation will be held at 10 a.m. on Nov. 19.

Mental health issues are among the most common health conditions in the United States, only to be exacerbated by the current pandemic.

Mental health includes emotional and social wellbeing.

Because this will be a virtual presentation, participants will need access to a computer, smartphone or tablet to participate.

The Council on Aging of Volusia County is a non-profit that serves area senior citizens. The Daytona Beach office is located at 420 Fentress Blvd.

Call 386-253-4700 ext. 250 or email marketing@coavolusia.org for login information.