County Council allocates $1.25 million in COVID-19 funds for school district

SPECIAL TO THE DAYTONA TIMES

On Oct. 20th , the Volusia County Council approved allocating $1.25 million of its share of federal coronavirus relief funds to the school district to help it pay for needed PPE gear for the rest of the school year – things like face masks and shields, disposable gloves, hand sanitizer and disposable wipes.

The personal gear and cleaners are need to continually clean and disinfect school facilities and protect against the spread of the coronavirus.

“We are going through it quickly,” School Board member Linda Cuthbert told council members on Tuesday.

The $1.25 million the County Council approved on Tuesday will help with the costs for all of that PPE equipment, estimated to be approximately $4.6 million for the entire school year. Both governments already collaborate on a wide range of other issues that include emergency shelters, public safety and use of school buses.

“We need to always work together,” said Cuthbert.

County Manager George Recktenwald said the partnership between the county and school district is strong.

“They’ve been a partner with us in other endeavors,” Recktenwald said.