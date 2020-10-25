‘Free the vote’ event is Oct. 24 in New Smyrna

ADVERTISEMENT

BY ALEXIA MCKAY

DAYTONA TIMES

On Oct. 24, the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition is looking to rally voters in Volusia County.

The coalition is hosting a “Free the Vote’’ event at Region Library at 1001 S. Dixie Hwy, New Smyrna Beach, from noon to 5 p.m.

Organizers say this will be a socially distanced event and masks will be required. There will be free food, music, prizes and giveaways.

Early voting afterward

Following the rally, participants are invited to go to early vote. Early voting ends on Nov. 1.

“We are calling on all returning citizens, our family members, our friends, community organizations and allies to join us on Oct. 24 for ‘Free The Vote,’ a day, where all across Florida, we rally, march and vote to protect democracy from those who would try to take it,” stated Desmond Meade, executive director of the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition, on its website.

Statewide event

Other “Free the Vote’’ events across Florida on Oct. 24 include Vero Beach, Riviera Beach, Titusville, Gainesville, Tampa, Fort Lauderdale, Miami and Jacksonville.

The Florida Rights Restoration Coalition is a grassroots organization that aims to help end discrimination against former convicted felons.