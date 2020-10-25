Registration underway for Echols golf tournament

ADVERTISEMENT

L.O.V.E. Golftech, Inc. will host its Vernon Echols Memorial Classic. Oct. 30-Nov. 1. The golf tournament will be held at the LPGA International Golf Course in Daytona Beach.

The original tournament began in 1998 when Echols wanted a way to give back to his community. Echols died last year, and his daughter, Sherri Echols Hood, is now directing the tournament. This will be the 22nd annual tournament.

The L.O.V.E. Golftech annual tournaments have helped local students through contributions supporting technology programs.

For more information and to register for the tournament, visit Lovegolftech.org.